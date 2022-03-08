2022 ACM Awards Winners

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and co-hosted by Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, streamed live on Amazon Prime Monday night from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Carly Pearce
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lainey Wilson
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Parker McCollum
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Dangerous: The Double Album — Morgan Wallen
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Things A Man Oughta Know” — Lainey Wilson
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Elle King and Miranda Lambert
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Michael Hardy
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
