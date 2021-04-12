Country Music Hall of Fame debuts two online exhibits

Bob Delevante for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The Country Music Hall of Fame is offering a pair of free online exhibits.

Suiting the Sound: The Rodeo Tailors Who Made Country Stars Shine Brighter and Dylan, Cash and the Nashville Cats: A New Music City are the inaugural exhibits to be specifically designed for the CMHOF’s website.

Suiting the Sound chronicles the history of Western clothing in the country music landscape and the designers who created the aesthetic known as “rhinestone cowboy.” The exhibit also explores contemporary country fashion including Nudie suits and vintage costumes as worn by artists ranging from Margo Price to Lil Nas X and Post Malone.

Meanwhile, Dylan, Cash and the Nashville Cats, which was a gallery exhibit at the museum from 2015-2018, has been adapted for the digital space. It explores Bob Dylan‘s famous recordings in Nashville in the 1960s, as we;; as the impact of Johnny Cash‘s TV show, which exposed country music to a wider audience. It also highlights the history of the session musicians known as the “Nashville Cats,” which included Charlie Daniels, Jerry Reed, Charlie McCoy and more who were featured on recordings by Neil Young, Leonard Cohen and Dylan.

The exhibits are available to view now on the official CMHOF website.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.