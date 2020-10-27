Could Sam Hunt's third album arrive in 2021?

Connor Dwyer

You’d be hard-pressed to think of a more-anticipated sophomore album than Sam Hunt‘s Southside, which arrived in early April 2020, more than five years after Montevallo in the fall of 2014.

“After I put out my first record and toured, toured, toured, I got a little bit out of shape in terms of making new music,” Sam admits. “I won’t say that I forgot how to write songs, but I certainly got out of rhythm, I guess.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic made touring impossible this year, Sam was unexpectedly able to resume the process that yielded Southside number ones like “Kinfolks” and “Hard to Forget.”

“Because the tour got canceled,” he explains, “I was able to just jump right back in the studio and kind of pick up where I left off with that record and build on it. And so, fortunately, I’ve been able to knock out some new songs over the past few months.”

“And I’m hoping to be able to make up for lost time,” Sam continues, “and put out music a little sooner than I maybe would have been able to had we been on the road for the entirety of the summer.”

In fact, Sam says it’s entirely possible his third record could be ready next year.

“I’ve been writing new songs and putting together a new project…” he reveals. “So I’m hoping to make up for lost time. I don’t have a full record ready, but I certainly have some songs that I’d like to put out in 2021.”

“If I can scratch up another several songs between now and January, February, March, I may have a full record,” he adds.

For now, Sam’s just put out “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90’s” as the latest single from Southside.



