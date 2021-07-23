Cool Down With A Wind Chamber Using Your Duvet

Hot? Try this…Someone on TikTok shared this idea: Basically you sleep INSIDE your duvet . . . and prop it open so that you can have a fan blowing in at one end. You can clip the sheets to the fan, and then even WORK inside with a laptop. Other users have even added additional fans. Some people are calling this a “game changer,” although in an age of daily social media “hacks,” that’s a fairly low bar. Still, this is one of the better ones.