Cole Swindell’s mother has passed away

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Cole Swindell‘s mother, Betty Carol Rainey, has passed away.

The singer announced the news on his Instagram Stories on Monday night, posting a photo from the sky in an airplane as he was flying back to his home state of Georgia.

“Took this on the flight home to Georgia this afternoon. Lost my sweet Mom today. I know she’s up there. Gonna miss her so much. Love y’all,” Cole writes alongside the photo, which shows the sun shining through the clouds.

He did not provide specific details on her passing.

Betty Rainey’s death comes eight years after Cole’s father, William Keith Swindell, passed away suddenly at the age of 65. He served as the inspiration for Cole’s hit 2015 single, “You Should Be Here.”

Cole is currently opening for Thomas Rhett on the Center Point Road Tour.

