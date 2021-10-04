“Cold Beer Calling My Name”: Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs toast to #1

Columbia Nashville/River House Artists

Jameson Rodgers has a “Cold Beer Calling My Name” at the top of the country charts.

Jameson’s hit collaboration with Luke Combs ascends to #1 on country radio this week. It serves as Jameson’s second #1 hit after his 2019 debut single, “Some Girls,” and follows Luke’s 11 consecutive chart-toppers as a solo artist.

“The only thing better than writing a #1 song is writing a #1 song with your friends. Proud of this song and proud of this crew,” Jameson writes in a celebratory post, posing alongside co-writers Brett Tyler, Alysa Vanderheym and Hunter Phelps, each with a beer in hand. “Can’t believe we get to do this for a living. There’s a cold beer calling our name this weekend,” he adds.

“Cold Beer” is the second single from the Mississippi native’s newly released debut album, Bet You’re from a Small Town.

