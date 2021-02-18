Cody Johnson teases the trailer of his Dear Rodeo documentary, featuring Reba McEntire

Jay Trevino

Cody Johnson will be the subject of an upcoming documentary called Dear Rodeo, chronicling his time as a bull rider on the Texas rodeo circuit and tracing how that journey led him to country music.

Ahead of the film’s release, the singer shared a sneak peek of the trailer on his Instagram.

“When I was a kid, I wanted to be the Lone Ranger,” he says at the opening of the clip. “I always had those heroes…Because he’s always the good guy. He’s always the larger-than-life guy that walks in the room.”

Dear Rodeo takes its title from a song of the same name that’s included on Cody’s 2019 album, Ain’t Nothin’ to It. The singer subsequently released a duet version of the song with Reba McEntire, who shares his affinity for the rodeo life: As a kid, she was a barrel racer.

“I always thought everybody wanted to be a cowboy or a cowgirl,” Reba says in the documentary trailer. “It’s a way of life that’s very romantic. It’s honesty. It’s mother nature. It’s what God gave you.”

There’s no word yet on a release date for the Dear Rodeo documentary.

By Carena Liptak

