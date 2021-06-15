Cody Johnson adds 2021 tour dates

Jay Trevino

Cody Johnson is expanding his tour schedule.

Following a series of dates in June and July, including two sold-out headlining shows at the Ryman Auditorium, the “On My Way to You” singer has added a string of new tour dates August through December.

He’ll perform at Springfield Raceway in Missouri on August 21, the ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho on October 14, and Celeste Arena in Columbus, Ohio, where the tour wraps on December 3, visiting several other towns along the way.

Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick join Cody as supporting acts for most dates.

“There are few feelings more amazing than being on stage with my friends in front of all our fans. I can’t tell you how excited the whole gang is to finally be back on the road playing country music for you,” Cody says in a statement.

The Texan will release a double album later this year. He recently dropped “‘Til You Can’t” and “Longer Than She Did,” along with a cover of Willie Nelson‘s “Sad Songs and Waltzes” that he recorded with the country legend.

Cody’s current single, “Dear Rodeo,” featuring Reba McEntire, is currently climbing the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

