Coachella & Stagecoach 2021 have officially been canceled

After missing out last year, fans who were hoping to enjoy Coachella this April are out of luck again.

The festival, as well as its sister country event, Stagecoach, have been officially canceled due to a public health order. Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the Public Health Officer of Riverside County, CA, issued the order due to the likelihood of the festivals becoming super-spreader events, and because of the concern that there will be a fall resurgence of COVID-19 within the country and worldwide.

Kaiser’s order notes that both events attract “hundreds of thousands of attendees from many countries, including several disproportionately afflicted by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.”

“If COVID-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible to track those who may be placed at risk,” the order continues.

Coachella 2020, which had originally been postponed from April to October of last year, was canceled outright in June of 2020. It was to have been headlined by a reunited Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott. Stagecoach 2020, canceled that same month, was to have been headlined by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church.

By Andrea Dresdale

