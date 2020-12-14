‘CMT Remembers Charley Pride’ to air this week

ABC

CMT is honoring Charley Pride‘s life and legacy with a special tribute.

The network will air CMT Remembers Charley Pride on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET featuring interviews with Pride, along with a variety of footage from his storied career.

The 30-minute special will include three decades worth of interviews collected with Pride, alongside vintage clips of his music and live performances.

“Despite facing pervasive racism throughout this legendary career, Pride’s perseverance and unmatched talent transcended generations, broke down barriers and blazed a new path for black country artists,” CMT says.

Loretta Lynn, Darius Rucker, Merle Haggard, Shania Twain and Tim McGraw are among the other artists who reflect on Pride’s work in the special, along with his wife Rozene, son Dion, sister Maxine and brother Joe.

Pride passed away on Saturday at the age of 86 from complications after contracting COVID-19. He had been hospitalized in Dallas with COVID-19-type symptoms in late November.

CMT Remembers Charley Pride will have encore presentations on Thursday at 9 a.m. ET and Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

