CMT Artists of the Year Returns to Nashville in October

The CMT Artists of the Year special will return once again to Nashville, taking place at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in the heart of Music City. The event is returning to its original format, after honoring American heroes in 2020 who were serving on the front lines of the pandemic.

The CMT Artists of the Year ceremony will honor the top five country artists who had had massive success in country music over the past 12 months. While this year’s honorees have yet to be announced, previous artists honored include Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Loretta Lynn, Lady A, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett and more.

Special musical performances and collaborations will occur during the live broadcast as well. CMT Artists of the Year will take place on Wednesday, October 13, at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.

