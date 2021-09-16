CMT announces 2021 Artists of the Year

CMT

We now know which five artists will be named the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year. Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs will all be honored at a special ceremony that will be held at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 13.

“We are honored to recognize these five incredible artists who have entertained and inspired millions through their music this past year,” says CMT executive Margaret Comeaux. “We look forward to returning to the Schermerhorn with a live show as we celebrate the accomplishments of Chris, Kane, Kelsea, Gabby and Luke.”

After last year’s event celebrated the sacrifices of those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s 90-minute special promises both performances and collaborations, as well congratulatory moments from several other celebrities.

More information, including collaborations, special guests and additional honorees, as well as performers and presenters, will be announced in the near future.

