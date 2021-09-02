‘CMA Summer Jam”s got “Beer” with Darius, drinks on Luke Combs, and a Chief who’s dying to play

Country Music Association

With Labor Day weekend coming up, tonight’s CMA Summer Jam is country’s unofficial farewell party for the warmest season — and Darius Rucker is bringing the beer.

“I wrote a song with some buddies last year that was a kind of a summery song that did pretty good for us,” he says regarding his latest #1. “So I’m gonna… have fun and try to bring some ‘Beers and Sunshine’ to everybody…”

“It’s just a song about getting back to normal and getting back to the things you love and remembering that there’s still great things around that are just real simple,” he adds.

Luke Combs has an entirely different take on sharing some drinks with the crowd.

“It’s obviously gonna be a high-energy set…” he reveals. “I’m bringing my buddy Jimmie Allen out, which is gonna be really exciting. He’ll get to sing for everybody. I’m a huge fan of his…”

“I’m looking forward to the energy,” Luke continues. “Drink some beers, drink some drinks, you know, throw some drinks on some people, probably. It’ll be fun.”

CMA Summer Jam features a who’s-who of the biggest stars in country music, and Entertainer of the Year Eric Church speaks for them all when he says they couldn’t wait to return to the stage.

“I’ve tried to get like five-year-old birthday party gigs,” he jokes, “and anybody that would hire a guy in sunglasses to play.”

“But I’ll play anywhere,” he adds. “I think the band will play anywhere. And I think it hearkens back to, at least for us, it’s about the love of music… We can’t wait to get back out there.”

Check out all the fun as country takes over ABC prime time tonight with CMA Summer Jam, which starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.