CMA Summer Jam sets ABC air date, adds performances by Eric Church, Darius Rucker + more

ABC/CMA

Just hours after wrapping its two-day CMA Summer Jam, the Country Music Association has announced a television air date for the event. A three-hour primetime special reliving all the highlights will air September 2 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert were just a few of the artists who took the stage during the two-day musical party, which took place at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on July 27 and 28.

Other performing acts who’ll be featured in the special include Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, Dwight Yoakam, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson.

But that’s not all. In addition to his Ascend Amphitheater appearance, Dierks will take the stage in a bonus performance with Hardy and Breland. Presumably, they’re playing their just-released new song, “Beers on Me”; the performance will come to viewers from Dierks’ Broadway bar, Whiskey Row

The TV special will also feature a performance from Eric Church, recorded on downtown Nashville’s John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, with a view of the Cumberland River. Meanwhile, Darius Rucker also hits the outdoor stage of Nashville’s newly-constructed Fifth & Broadway complex.

