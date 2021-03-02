CMA Fest canceled for second year in a row

Country Music Association

CMA Fest 2021 has been canceled.

The Country Music Association announced on Tuesday that the festival will not be taking place for the second consecutive year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After thoughtful deliberation, we are saddened to share that CMA Fest will not take place in 2021. We know our fans near and far have hoped that the festival could safely return this summer, and while we are encouraged to see COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widely available, we still face several challenges that prevent us from bringing our fans around the world the CMA Fest experience they have come to expect,” CMA says in a statement.

As of now, CMA Fest 2022 is scheduled to take place June 9-12 in Nashville in what CMA refers to as “the most EPIC celebration of country music.”

Four-day passes purchased for 2020 CMA Fest that were part of the rollover option will be honored at the 2022 festival. Fans who purchased tickets through the box office or Ticketmaster will receive an update within the next couple of days.

“We appreciate your patience, understanding and ongoing support of CMA Fest and Country Music as we look forward to the days when we can come together again,” CMA adds.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.