‘CMA Country Christmas’ will return for an encore broadcast on Saturday night

Katie Kauss

In case you missed it the first time the show aired, CMA Country Christmas will return to ABC tomorrow night.

The show offers festive favorites from the likes of Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Lady A and Gabby Barrett. Meanwhile, Tim McGraw and Darius Rucker both lean into the faith-filled side of the holiday season, with Darius joining forces with renowned violinist Lindsey Stirling.



Florida Georgia Line performs their original tune, “Lit This Year,” while Dan + Shay also offer up a new-to-2020 song they wrote called “Christmas Isn’t Christmas.” Thomas Rhett also takes the stage to sing, as well as hosting this year’s CMA Country Christmas alongside his wife, Lauren Akins.

You can also check out the show’s blooper reel, featuring some hilarious hosting outtakes from Thomas and Lauren.

The show first broadcast on November 30. You can catch the encore broadcast on Saturday, December 21 at 10PM ET on ABC.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.