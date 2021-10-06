CMA Awards announces a date for 2021 show, but Reba McEntire won’t return as host

Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic

When the 2021 CMA Awards show returns this November, someone new will be taking over hosting duties. Reba McEntire, who helmed last year’s ceremony along with Darius Rucker, will not return, according to a report from Billboard.

The Country Music Association confirmed that Reba will be sitting out the hosting gig this year, after the singer herself told Billboard that, “to my knowledge,” she would not be coming back. It’s not clear whether Darius will repeat his hosting duties.

On Wednesday, the CMA announced that the 2021 show will take place on November 10, returning to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. That’s the venue where the awards show has traditionally taken place, though in 2020, it moved to the smaller Music City Center, also in Nashville, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More details about the show, including information about who’s hosting, performing and presenting, is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. A limited number of tickets to attend the show will also be available, and are going on sale on November 1. Ticketed fans will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend the show, and will also need to wear face coverings.

