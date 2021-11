Last year, Cinnabon spiced up the holiday season by releasing its decadent Signature Cream Cheese Frosting in pints. When we weren’t eating it by the spoonful, we would be using them in our Christmas baking. That tradition can continue, because the chain has brought back the containers for 2021. The Signature Frosting Pints, as they’re called, are available for a limited time at select Cinnabon locations nationwide and on the new Cinnabon app for pickup or delivery.