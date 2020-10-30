Christmas will be "Lit This Year," thanks to Florida Georgia Line’s first-ever holiday release

Courtesy of BMLG Records

Florida Georgia Line are adding a splash to their trademark down-home swagger for your holiday season with the release of “Lit This Year,” a two-stepping, good-time Christmas song.

It’s the first time the country duo have ever released music for the holidays, and the song is one that the bandmates co-wrote, together with in-demand Nashville songwriter Corey Crowder.



“We felt like we were writing the modern-day version ‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer’ meets Christmas Vacation,” notes FGL bandmate Tyler Hubbard. “The only thing that would make this country Christmas song any better is if we could shoot a video and feature Cousin Eddie.”

“Get your holidaze on, y’all. This is a new one for us,” chimes in duo member Brian Kelley. “T and I always felt our first holiday song would come at just the right time — we’re excited for fans to have something FGL to cheers to the season with.”

FGL haven’t forgotten about the listeners whose holiday will be just as boozy as the one described in the song’s lyrics, either. “Lit This Year” namechecks the band’s own brand of Old Camp Whiskey.



When they’re not taking in the magic of the Christmas season, FGL are lighting up the country charts with their new single, “Long Live.” You can also catch them performing at the 2020 CMA Awards, which airs November 11 on ABC.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.