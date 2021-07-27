Christmas in July: Carrie Underwood announces ‘My Gift (Special Edition)’

Capitol Records Nashville

Carrie Underwood has a new Gift to offer fans. The superstar singer is releasing a deluxe edition of her 2020 debut Christmas album, My Gift, on September 24.

My Gift (Special Edition) will include three new tracks: “Favorite Time of Year,” which was originally released in as an Amazon Original and featured in Ring’s holiday commercial; a cover of Michael W. Smith‘s “All is Well”; and a mashup of Carrie’s holiday original “Let There Peace” and hit song, “Something in the Water.”

“My Gift is an album I’ve wanted to make from the beginning of my career. It’s been such a blessing to share this special music and I’m excited to share even more with the release of My Gift (Special Edition),” Carrie says.

The trio of new songs join other holiday classics on the standard edition, including “O Holy Night,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” which features an appearance from Carrie’s son, Isaiah, and more. Carrie also collaborated with John Legend on “Hallelujah.”

My Gift reached #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums, Top Christian Albums and Top Holiday Albums charts following its release. It also peaked inside the top five on the all-genre Billboard 200.

My Gift (Special Edition) will also be available on vinyl on November 5.

