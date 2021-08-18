Chris Young, Vince Gill and many others slated to celebrate Grand Ole Opry’s 5,000th show

Courtesy of the Grand Ole Opry

By Halloween time, the Grand Ole Opry will have staged its 5,000th show.

The 94-year-old institution confirmed the upcoming milestone on Tuesday, saying the Opry will perform its 5,000th show on Saturday, October 30. To mark the celebration, the Opry will kick off a month-long countdown leading up to the show.

In addition, Opry members such as Vince Gill, Chris Young, Bill Anderson and many others will be on hand for the major celebration, reports Variety. Other acts slated to help out will be Terri Clark, Jeannie Seely, Connie Smith and the Gatlin Brothers, among others.

The intial plans were unveiled in a press conference Tuesday, where the newest inductee, Carly Pearce, joined by Opry host Bill Cody and historian Marty Stuart, delivered the news.

The Opry first went on air in 1925 on WSM, going on to become America’s longest-running radio show.

