Chris Young notches four billion career streams as “Famous Friends” continues to climb

Jeff Johnson

Chris Young hit a major milestone this week, as he officially achieved four billion career streams. That feat encompasses his entire career to date, since releasing his 2006 debut studio album.

Since then, the singer has racked up 11 chart-topping country radio hits, and he’s now setting his sights on a potential 12th. His current single and duet with Kane Brown, “Famous Friends,” is currently inside the Billboard Country Airplay’s Top 30 and rising.



In fact, as his streaming number passed the four billion mark, Chris and Kane were at work on a music video for their new song. Chris teased a picture and a video snippet from their time on set together, both of which showed the two country stars sitting together in a car.



“Famous Friends” is the third single to come off of Chris’ next studio album, following “Raised on Country” and “Drowning.” The singer officially put out the song in late 2020, after he and Kane had both been teasing it for over a year.



Speaking of “Famous Friends,” Chris and Kane are longtime buddies in real life, not just in song. They toured together in 2018, and Chris also appears on “Setting the Night on Fire,” a track on the deluxe version of Kane’s self-titled debut album.





By Carena Liptak

