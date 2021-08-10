Chris Young, Mitchell Tenpenny had help filming their new music video from ‘Famous Friends’ like Brad Paisley

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By now, Chris Young fans all know about the all-star cast of musical buddies that helped make the singer’s new album, Famous Friends, what it is today. There’s Lauren Alaina, Kane Brown and Mitchell Tenpenny, all of whom served as duet partners on the collection of songs.

But fans might be surprised to learn about another Famous Friend who stepped up behind the scenes to help Chris’ new project come together: Brad Paisley.

According to a new behind-the-scenes video from People, Brad helped Chris and Mitchell when they were filming the music video for their duet, “At the End of a Bar.” The two singers planned to film the clip in various bars in downtown Nashville, and the shoot day happened to fall right after Brad’s downtown Music City July 4th concert.

“The city of Nashville and Brad were like, ‘Yeah, we’ll leave our stuff up there. You can use it. And then we’ll just tear it down after y’all film,’” Chris recounts, adding that the extra stage equipment available upped the glam factor of their shoot in a way that he couldn’t have dreamed of.

“That scale of shot does not happen without the city of Nashville being as amazing as they are,” Chris continues. “And with Brad being able to donate that stuff and let us use it? Everything kind of fell into place perfectly.”

Also lending his talents to the video was Tracy Lawrence, who joined the pair of singers at the shoot.

