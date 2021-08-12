Chris Young joins TikTok influencer Lexy Lately to surprise some Nashville musicians with a massive tip

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Chris Young might be playing for sold-out amphitheaters and arenas these days, but like most musicians, he started out playing for tips. Now, the singer is remembering his humble beginnings, and paying it forward, with help from TikTok influencer and self-described “serial tipper” Lexy Lately.

On TikTok, Lexy routinely shares videos of herself surprising everyday people with massive tips, thanks to Venmo donations from her followers. This time, however, Chris tagged along to surprise some unsuspecting musicians in downtown Nashville.

First, Lexy dropped $1000 in the musicians’ tip jar, explaining who she is and all the TikTok supporters that helped make the tip possible. Then, she gave the pair of an artists an even bigger surprise, inviting Chris out to meet them.

The singer matched Lexy’s tip, and had some kind words for the two performers to boot.

“This is what it’s all about right here in Nashville, and these guys sound absolutely amazing,” Chris told the crowd, encouraging them to stick around to listen to the musicians.

He also briefly took the stage, performing a bit of his latest number-one hit, “Famous Friends.” That song is also the title track of Chris’ new album, which dropped earlier this month.

