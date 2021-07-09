Chris Young cranks up the good times on his new song, “One of Them Nights”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Chris Young leans into his hard-partying side with “One of Them Nights,” an anthem for the kinds of rural Friday nights that turn a small-town hay field into the hottest club in town.

“Yeah, you know what I’m talkin’ ‘bout, y’all/ No closing time, don’t need a last call,” Chris sings in the song’s turbo-charged chorus. “The man in the moon’s gonna leave on the lights/ Drop it into four-wheel, feels like one of them nights.”

“One of Them Nights” is the newest track to be released off of his Famous Friends album, which comes out in full August 6.

Fans have already heard several of the songs on Famous Friends, including its title track, a duet with Kane Brown that hit number-one on the country charts earlier this month. Kane’s not the only “Famous Friend” on Chris’ new project, either: The album features guest spots from Lauren Alaina, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney.

Recently, Chris invited Mitchell — and a crowd full of fans — to join him in downtown Nashville, where the two stars filmed the music video for their duet, “At the End of a Bar.” Fans who swung by to be extras in the crowd scenes were rewarded with some live music from the two performers.

