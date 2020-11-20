Chris Young and Kane Brown shout out their “Famous Friends” in fast-paced new duet

Sony Music

Chris Young and Kane Brown are bragging on their “Famous Friends” in a new duet release — but these friends aren’t country music royalty or Hollywood stars.



Instead, the new song celebrates hometown legends, the kinds of people that everybody in a small town knows and loves. From the police officer who always lets his buddies off with a warning to the schoolteacher who wins Teacher of the Year again and again, “Famous Friends” is a celebration of everyone who makes their hometown run.

Chris and Kane have been teasing the song for over a year. Back in May of 2019, Chris hinted that his upcoming album would include a performance from Kane. Not to be outdone, Kane then posted a snippet of “Famous Friends” on Twitter, encouraging fans to “blow up” Chris on social media until he released the full song. “We all have famous friends,” Kane wrote at the time.



Speaking of “Famous Friends,” Chris and Kane have long been buddies in real life as well as in song. They toured together in 2018, and they also collaborated on a track called “Setting the Night on Fire,” which appears on the deluxe version of Kane’s self-titled studio debut.



