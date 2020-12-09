Chris Stapleton’s got the perfect gift for fans with beard envy this year

ABC

Chris Stapleton is almost as well known for his spectacular beard as he is for his bluesy voice and songwriting skills. And this holiday season, fans who wish they could grow a beard like Chris’ are in luck: They can rock out in style and safety with his new, bearded neck gaiter face covering.

That’s just one item in Chris’ new holiday gift guide, a selection of merchandise options just in time for the holidays.

Other offerings include koozies, socks, hoodies and shirts, as well as more unusual items such as a custom-designed puzzle and special guitar pick key chain. Order by Thursday to ensure guaranteed arrival by Christmas; 2-day air shipping is also available at checkout.

It’s the perfect time to pick up a new piece of merch, since Chris recently returned to the top of Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with his fourth studio release, Starting Over.

By Carena Liptak

