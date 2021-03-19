Chris Stapleton’s bluesy “I’m a Ram” cover is at the center of a new Ram Trucks ad campaign

ABC

Chris Stapleton lends his voice to the Ram Trucks brand for their new “I’m a Ram” ad campaign, which soundtracks two new ad spots with two separate story lines.

Titled “Neighbor” and “Provider,” the two clips follow different people in different community roles, each using their Ram tracks to make something special happen. Both will reportedly debut this weekend during the NCAA March madness telecast.

In a behind-the-scenes clip, Chris explains how he landed on the idea of recording “I’m a Ram,” which was originally written and recorded by Al Green and came out in 1971.

“One of my managers, Zach Peters, brought this song to us when we first started doing things with Ram, and said, ‘You know, it’d be really cool if you guys could do a version of this. Maybe it could turn into something,’” the singer recalls.

“We played it, hopefully, with the most respect and reverence. We sure had a fun time doing it,” adds Chris. “It’s a great song. It makes you feel good. It makes you feel like you wanna get in a truck and drive down the road.”





By Carena Liptak

