Chris Stapleton to perform during NASCAR Awards tonight

Chris Stapleton will perform at the 2020 NASCAR Awards today, which honors the champions in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series: Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric and Sheldon Creed.

Chris will open the show with a debut performance of his song “Arkansas,” featured on his new album, Starting Over. The song is a natural fit for the event, with its reference to a Porsche 911 driving 107 MPH down a back road in the Natural State.

The awards ceremony and Champion’s Week events were originally supposed to take in place in Nashville in December, but plans were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NASCAR Awards will air tonight on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

