Chris Stapleton teams with Carlos Santana on uplifting “Joy”

Chris Stapleton and Carlos Santana are bringing the “Joy.”

The Grammy winners have teamed up on an uplifting new song where Carlos’ signature guitar playing takes center stage alongside Chris’ vocals. Written and produced by the country singer, the song was inspired by the fear stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Joy rolling like the thunder rumbles/Time to let the teardrops tumble/Listen to the hatred crumble,” Chris sings with a choir of voices in the background.

“I was very intrigued to work with Chris. We talked on the phone about the Covid situation and how there’s so much fear in the world,” Santana says of “Joy” in a statement. “I said, ‘We need to create music as a healing force. We must bring hope and courage and disinfect twisted minds infected with darkness. That gave him the ammunition to write such incredible words.”

“Joy” is featured on Carlos’ new album, Blessings and Miracles, out on Friday.

