Chris Stapleton reschedules another batch of All American Road Show tour dates

ABC

Chris Stapleton has had to postpone another round of tour dates on his All American Road Show, due to continuing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour’s start date has moved from June to July, with a large swath of shows now moved to 2022. The singer shared the rescheduled dates with his fans on social media, also letting them know that tickets will be honored on the new dates, and refunds for those unable to attend will be available for 30 days at the point of purchase.

The current iteration of Chris’ All American Road Show was first scheduled for 2020, but shifted to 2021 when COVID-19 shutdowns began. The tour was then planned to begin in April, but last month he postponed its first dates.

In addition to the rescheduled shows, one stop — in Atlantic City, New Jersey — has been cancelled.

As of the singer’s current tour calendar, the 2021 All American Road Show is expected to kick off in July in Milwaukee.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.