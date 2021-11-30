Chris Stapleton & Old Dominion donate items to ASCAP Foundation auction

ABC

Chris StapletonÂ andÂ Old DominionÂ are stepping up to give back to an organization that supports creators.Â

The two acts have donated items toÂ The ASCAP Foundation’s silent auctionÂ to provide access to music education and talent programs for creators.Â

Chris has donated a signed bottle ofÂ E.H. Taylor Jr. whiskey, hisÂ favorite brand of bourbon. It’s a fitting item, considering his hit cover ofÂ “Tennessee Whiskey”Â turned him from a behind-the-scenes songwriter into a superstar.Â

Meanwhile, Old Dominion has put a signed copy of their latest album,Â Time, Tequila and Therapy, up for auction, along with an autographed hat and lyrics.Â Time, Tequila and TherapyÂ features their current hit, “I Was on a Boat That Day.”Â

Billie EilishÂ andÂ John MellencampÂ are among the other stars who have donated items to the cause. The auction takes place virtuallyÂ now until December 15.

