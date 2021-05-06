Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan + Zac Brown Band are headliners for Summerfest 2021

ABC

Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan and Zac Brown Band are representing the country genre among the list of 100+ headliners for 2021’s Summerfest.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin festival will return this September after being postponed from its usual June and July dates due to ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic also forced Summerfest to cancel its event in 2020.

Now, the multi-day event is set for September 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18, 2021. It involves an eclectic array of headlining acts, including Run the Jewels, Chance the Rapper, Dave Matthews Band, Styx and a slew of others.

Luke’s taking the stage on September 2, with fellow country act Dylan Scott. Chris will headline on September 9, with Sheryl Crow also set to perform that day, and ZBB will take the stage the following day, September 10, headlining a lineup that also includes Gabby Barrett.

Other country acts fans can look forward to seeing at Summerfest this year include Chris Janson, Jordan Davis, Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae. For more information and ticketing details, visit the event’s website.

