Chris Stapleton joins Cameo in benefit of Outlaw State of Kind

Becky Fluke

Chris Stapleton is joining Cameo in an effort to pay it forward.

The “Tennessee Whiskey” singer shares in a video message that he’s joining the social platform where celebrities send personalized videos to their fans. The net proceeds will fund his and wife Morgane Stapleton‘s charity, Outlaw State of Kind.

“I’ll say whatever you need me to say I’ll wish people well, I’ll give you a happy birthday, I’ll tell somebody to get their sh** together, you know any of those things,” Chris notes.

Since its inception in 2016, the Stapletons’ Outlaw State of Kind has been supporting “a variety of causes that are close to their heart,” including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Habitat for Humanity, MusiCares Foundation and more.

Chris will be on Cameo for a limited time. He’s the latest country artist to join the platform, following Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Hubbard and others.

