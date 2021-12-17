Chris Stapleton is a headliner at Jazz Aspen Snowmass’ 2022 Labor Day Experience

ABC

Chris Stapleton’s making his Jazz Aspen Snowmass (JAS) debut next September, where he’ll hit the stage in style as one of the Labor Day Experience’s three headlining acts. The other headliners are rocker Stevie Nicks and pop/R&B star Leon Bridges.

Set for September 2-4 in Snowmass, Colorado, the annual event is one of JAS’ most exciting functions. The non-profit organization was founded in 1991, and aims to “present and preserve jazz and related forms of music through world-class events, performances and education programs,” according to its website.

Early Bird 3-day passes will go on sale starting Monday, December 20 at 10 a.m. MST. In addition to general admission passes, fans can buy Deck Passes, which entitle them to complimentary grille food as well as access to a private bar and restrooms.

The Labor Day Experience was reinstated last year following a COVID-19 pandemic-related cancellation in 2020. According to the Aspen Daily News, Stevie Nicks was originally slated to play the event in 2021, but canceled her appearance due to caution surrounding COVID-19.

In 2022, she’ll make a triumphant return to the festival. As of now, JAS plans to require attendees show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result taken within 72 hours.

