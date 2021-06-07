Chris Stapleton, Ingrid Andress added as performers at CMT Awards

CMT

Chris Stapleton and Ingrid Andress are set for world premiere collaborations at the CMT Awards.

Chris will take the stage with Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer H.E.R., marking her debut at a country music awards show, while Ingrid will team up with Canadian singer-songwriter JP Saxe.

Additionally, Brett Young, Carly Pearce, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Trace Adkins, Dylan Scottand trio Restless Road have been added as presenters at the show.

Grammy winning soul singer Gladys Knight, Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, comedian Iliza Shlesinger, Tennessee Titans player Taylor Lewan and actors Busy Philipps and Anthony Mackie have also been tapped as presenters, along with CMT hosts Cody Alan, Katie Cook and Ashley ShahAhmadi.

The fan-voted awards show hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini will feature a variety of other collaborative performances.

The CMT Awards air on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

