Chris Stapleton, George Strait + more salute Jerry Lee Lewis in an upcoming Skyville Live CMT broadcast

Chris Stapleton, Toby Keith, Lee Ann Womack, George Strait and Kris Kristofferson will all take the stage in an upcoming Skyville Live broadcast paying tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis. The one-hour event airs next Tuesday, April 13 on CMT.

It’s part of a series of Skyville Live specials, with CMT premiering the broadcast version of the ten-concert series that took place at Nashville venue Skyville Live. All performances were filmed in front of a studio audience prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After next week’s tribute to Lewis, Skyville Live will return in May for an event spotlighting pop icon Cyndi Lauper. Performing during that event will be Kelsea Ballerini and Ingrid Michaelson.

Previous specials have paid tribute to Emmylou Harris, Graham Nash and other artists.

To watch the next Skyville Live special, tune in to CMT next Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET.

