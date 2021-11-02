Chris Stapleton featured on a song on Adele’s upcoming album, ’30’

Becky Fluke

Country fans will recognize a familiar name on Adele‘s new album.

The global superstar has unveiled the track list for her highly anticipated new album, 30, which features none other than Chris Stapleton.

The “Tennessee Whiskey” hitmaker is a guest vocalist on a remake of Adele’s new single, “Easy on Me.” The duet version is featured as a bonus track on the deluxe edition of the album, available exclusively at Target.

While they come from different genres, this isn’t the first time that the two superstars have been connected musically. Adele recorded a cover of “If It Hadn’t Been for Love,” a song Chris co-wrote with Mike Henderson, that was issued as a limited-edition bonus track for her 21 album in 2011. The tune was originally recorded by Chris’ former bluegrass band, The SteelDrivers, in 2008.

30 is available on November 19.

