Chris Stapleton and Buffalo Trace Distillery are auctioning signed whiskey bottles to benefit disaster relief

Chris Stapleton has teamed up with Buffalo Trace Distillery to celebrate good whiskey for a good cause.



In honor of the anniversary of the Bottled in Bond Act — which passed on March 3, 1897 and gives whiskey bottles a mark of authenticity — Buffalo Trace created a limited-edition line of E.H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel bourbon, named for the Colonel who spearheaded the passage of the act.



As it turns out, that particular brand has an important place in Chris’ own musical history.



“The first glass of E.H. Taylor, Jr. I ever had was in the studio. Vance Powell, engineer of both music & good times, brought a bottle to the session for inspiration,” the singer recounts. “That week we recorded an entire album, and that album was Traveller. We’ve made it a point to keep a bottle around ever since.”

For the new, limited edition release, the distillery partnered with Outlaw State of Kind, the charity helmed by Chris and his wife, Morgane Stapleton. The first five bottles, which are personally autographed by Chris, are up for auction right now. Each one is valued at approximately $5,000.



All proceeds from the auction will support disaster relief in Texas and Kentucky. Bottles of the limited-edition E.H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel bourbon will continue to be auctioned throughout the year.

