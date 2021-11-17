Chris Lane will get festive with a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance this year

John Shearer

Chris Lane will have to “Fill Them Boots” — plus a jacket, scarf and perhaps a winter hat — as he heads up to New York City for a performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

During the annual event, Chris will perform from the South Dakota Department of Tourism’s Mount Rushmore’s American Pride float. He’s not the only country act putting in an appearance at the parade: Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen and Mickey Guyton are all previously announced performers.

The televised appearance is good practice for January 2022, when Chris will hit the road for his headlining Fill Them Boots Tour. Joining him as opening acts are Tyler Rich, Ernest and Lily Rose.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs live from the streets of NYC. The festive fun kicks off at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 25; you can tune in on NBC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.