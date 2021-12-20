Chris Lane tests positive for COVID-19

John Shearer

Chris Lane has tested positive for COVID-19.

The “Fix” singer announced over the weekend that he has contracted the virus, despite being fully vaccinated. He is infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant that has led to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Chris posted a photo on Instagram Stories sitting on the couch with a black bandana around his nose and mouth. He lives with his wife, Lauren, who is also vaccinated, and their six-month-old son, Dutton.

“Well… COVID finally got me. It finally got my hind end,” Chris shared on the platform, according to People, adding in the caption. “[Omicron] Man. Praying the rest of the family doesn’t get it.”

The news comes after fellow country star Brett Eldredge announced last week he also has a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and had to reschedule two concert dates in Chicago to the end of month.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.