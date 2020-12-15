Chris Lane sends "Big, Big Plans" to top of country charts

Randy Shaffer

Chris Lane has found his third #1 single in “Big, Big Plans.”

The singer tops the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week with the romantic song that he used as part of his proposal to now-wife Lauren Bushnell of The Bachelor fame.

It marks Chris’ first #1 as a songwriter and follows his previous hits “Fix” and “I Don’t Know About You.”

“As an artist the most rewarding thing for me is writing a song and hearing fans sing it back, and make it part of their own story as well,” Chris says in a statement about the gold-certified song. “It’s been so much fun to see the way such a personal song for me has impacted other people over time.”

Chris adds, “From proposing to my wife, to seeing others’ proposals at shows and on social media, to it now hitting #1 on Country radio is unbelievable. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Chris and Lauren recently announced they’re expecting their first child in 2021.

