Chris Lane and wife Lauren expecting baby boy

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Chris Lane and his wife Lauren Bushnell Lane will welcome a son this year.

The couple made the announcement with an Instagram video that shows Chris poised in front of a tee with a golf club in hand. When he swings and hits the golf ball, it explodes into blue dust, immediately drawing elated cheers from the couple and Lauren’s family, who was in town for the big reveal.

“I knew it!” someone shouts as Chris wraps his wife in a hug and kiss, spinning her around the makeshift golf course in their backyard. “Hello 2021 ..It’s a BOY,” Chris captions the moment.

“Sweet baby BOY, we cannot wait to meet you! I already love you so much!” Lauren writes in her own post.

The couple is expecting their baby boy in June.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.