Chris Janson will kick off NASCAR Cup Series Race with a performance in Nashville

Chris Janson has been announced as the artist performing a concert on the track at Nashville Superspeedway, to help launch the “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series Race.

The show and race are taking place on Sunday, June 20. Chris’ set will occur between that morning’s Cup Series qualifying session and the race itself, which kicks off at 2:30 PM. It’ll be the first race of its kind to take place in Middle Tennessee in 37 years, and the stands are expected to be packed.

“I’m pumped to have NASCAR back in Nashville for the first time in 10 years with a SOLD-OUT crowd,” the singer says. “I can’t think of a better combination than racing fans & country music fans. It will be a glorious day!”

While this particular event might be sold out, you can still pick up tickets to the Nashville Superspeedway’s first two Father’s Day weekend races; tickets are available at the venue’s website.

Fans will have plenty more chances to see Chris on tour this year, as he recently returned to the road for his Back At It Tour, the singer’s first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

