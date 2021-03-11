Chris Janson will be a special guest at a national amateur fishing tournament this weekend

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Chris Janson is headed to Florida’s Lake Okeechobee this weekend to be the celebrity guest at the US Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championship. He’ll host the weigh-in on Saturday afternoon, followed by the awards ceremony that evening.

While he’s there, Chris will hang out with professional sports fisherman Roland Martin, host of the long-running TV show, Fishing with Roland Martin.



“I can’t wait to get out on the water and see the excitement of all the participants and their families,” says Chris, who’s an avid amateur fisherman himself as well as a brand ambassador for Bass Pro Shops. “I can’t think of a better place to be and I’m humbled to get to share the stage with Roland and be part of such a great event!”

The Lake Okeechobee event is one of eight regional qualifying events being held across the country. It’ll include 250 two-person teams, all competing for a $50,000 prize.

The top 40 teams will qualify for the National Championship, which is going to be held in Missouri in November. That event will be televised, and the winner will walk away with a whopping $1 million cash prize.



As for Chris, he’s currently working on reeling in his next hit. His single, “Waitin’ on 5,” is a top 50 hit and rising.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.