Chris Janson to embark on 2022 Halfway to Crazy tour

Spidey Smith

Chris Janson is “Halfway to Crazy” on his upcoming 2022 tour.

The “Buy Me a Boat” singer has locked in three months of headlining that sees him performing in theaters around the country, including a stop at the famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The tour launches on February 10 at the Five Flags Arena in Dubuque, Iowa and visits several towns including Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Canton, Ohio, Johnson City, Tennessee and more. The tour is currently scheduled through April 16, with more dates to be announced.

Opening for Janson will be Shane Profitt, and hit songwriter Ray Fulcher, who’s co-penned several chart-topping singles with Luke Combs, including “Even Though I’m Leaving” and “Does to Me.”

Chris teases that he will be sharing new music on the road, as he’s expected to release a new album in 2022. It’s lead single, “Bye Mom,” is currently climbing the charts.

“I’m super excited to hit the road in early 2022. It’s been incredible to be back in front of an audience again this year, with crowds more hungry and grateful for live music than ever before,” Chris shares in a statement. “Whether you’re a fan or an artist, there’s nothing like a seeing a live show. I can’t wait to see everyone on the ‘Halfway to Crazy’ Tour and to maybe play y’all some new music that I’ve got coming real soon…”

Tickets go on sale to the public on November 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

