Chris Janson is “back at it” with new tour dates for 2021

John Shearer/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music

After staying at home for a year, Chris Janson is among the country artists who will be heading back out on the road in 2021. The singer announced his Back At It Tour on social media this week, revealing 30 dates, with the promise of more to be added.

Kicking off on April 16 in Mississippi, the run will extend through early December, concluding in Detroit. A full list of dates and details is available on the singer’s tour calendar.

Like many other country artists, Chris has largely had to halt touring since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020. In April of that year, he debuted an unreleased song called “Put Me Back to Work,” which spoke to the plight of the millions of Americans who’d lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

He’s now among the first major country artists to announce new tour dates. Eric Church and Kane Brown are two more performers who’ve got tours on the books for this fall.

