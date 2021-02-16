"Chasing After You" is the latest chapter in the love story between Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

Arista Nashville

Ryan Hurd‘s already written number-one songs for the likes of Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Lady A, but now, the Michigan native is marking another career milestone: his first duet with his wife, Maren Morris.

While “Chasing After You” is the rare song that wasn’t written by either Ryan or Maren, the two have typically not shied away from sharing their romance and their lives with their fans.

“I love getting to share stuff about her,” Ryan tells ABC Audio. “It’s kind of like — I say that if I was married to an accountant, I’d want to post about them, too.”

“So we’re really a normal couple who have really awesome jobs,” he adds. “So that’s kind of how we look at it.”

The reigning CMA and ACM Female Vocalist of the Year also isn’t shy about voicing her opinion about social issues — just one more thing Ryan loves about the mother of his son, Hayes, who’ll celebrate his first birthday in March.

“I’m really proud of the way that she uses her platform,” Ryan explains, “just because when you’re sort of at the top of your genre, you have a lot to lose.”

“And I’m really proud of the way that she always tells the truth,” he continues, “and she always speaks the truth and uses her platform to help other people.”

You can check out the new music video for “Chasing After You” on YouTube now.

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.