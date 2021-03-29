Chase Rice and Florida Georgia Line gather ’round the fire for "Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen." video

BBR Music Group

Chase Rice and Florida Georgia Line are living the good life in the video for “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.”

Directed by TK McKamy, the video was filmed at a barn on Chase’s Nashville-area property, and captures the three friends as they crack open a beer and talk about life while gathered around a fire.

“Killing time/livin’ life with some down home friends/When the world’s gone crazy, man it all makes sense/Sittin’ here, drinkin beer, talkin’ God, amen,” they sing, while shotgunning cans of beer as the camera spins around them.

“Drinkin’ Beer” is Chase’s current single and marks his first collaboration with the duo since co-writing their smash 2012 hit, “Cruise.”

“It’s a special song in that way because it really is a celebration of what 2020 became for us and a lot of other people — slowing down to enjoy these moments with our loved ones and having deeper, more meaningful conversations with each other,” Chase says of the track.

Following the release of The Album Part I and The Album Part II last year, Chase will release the third installment of the series sometime this year.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.