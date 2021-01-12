Carrie Underwood wants to "bring others joy" with ‘My Savior’ album

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Carrie Underwood‘s main goal with her upcoming album My Savior is to spread joy.

The singer says that her first gospel album, which feature songs she performed growing up in church, is a “bucket list” project alongside her Christmas album, My Gift.

“Last year was a tough year for everybody, and I think just wanting to be positive in this world and sing these songs that bring me so much joy, hopefully, others can be like that as well and these songs can bring others joy,” she explains to People about My Savior‘s purpose. “That goes back with everything that I do. I just want to do positive things.”

And while her five-year-old son Isaiah made a special appearance on My Gift, singing on “Little Drummer Boy,” the superstar says that her eldest child is putting down the microphone, for now.

“He did not get back into the recording booth for this album,” she reveals. “We got to ease our way in. He’s gonna think he’s a special singer before it’s too long, I’m sure.”

My Savior is expected to be released around Easter.

By Cillea Houghton

